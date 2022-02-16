First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that The Scottish Government has received JCVI advice recommending the universal vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds.

Ms Sturgeon said:“Although it has yet to be published officially by the JCVI, like colleagues in Wales we have received advice from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which recommends Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged 5 to 11-years-old.

“I can confirm that Ministers have considered this draft advice and are content to accept its recommendations. Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.

“Discussions with Health Boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to 5 to 11-year-olds have already begun. These will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised. In the meantime, parents and carers of children aged between 5 and 11 need not do anything.

“This draft advice does not affect children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from Covid-19. This group is already being vaccinated.”

Like this: Like Loading...