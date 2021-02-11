granton:hub have an exciting opportunity available as a fundraising volunteer.

The successful applicant will contribute to the growth of granton:hub by raising income to allow the charity to deliver a wider range of benefits to the local community and other communities of interest.

If you have experience writing successful funding applications and exhibit personal organisation and attention to detail, a broad range of communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively and show initiative, they want to hear from you!

It is expected that the role will require approximately 4-8 hours per week, though this may vary depending on funding deadlines, so some flexibility is also required.

More details are available on their website. If you have any questions please email louise@grantonhub.org

Like this: Like Loading...