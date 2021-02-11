Hibs have issued a response to the report published today concluding the independent review of non-recent sexual abuse in Scottish football.

A spokesman for the club said: “We would reiterate the view we have expressed in the past, commending the courage of all of the survivors who have come forward to raise this issue, and we deeply regret any suffering that those survivors have endured.

“The review has investigated these non-recent allegations with a view to ensuring they are not repeated.

“The recommendations have been and continue to be acted upon, and at Hibernian we have made child safety and wellbeing a priority.

“We have appointed a dedicated and experienced Child Wellbeing and Protection Officer who has been in post since October 1, 2018.”

Like this: Like Loading...