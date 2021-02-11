Many thieves are actually opportunists who do not have to break in at all because a door or window has been left open or unlocked.

Police Scotland have issued the following security advice.

Keep your home securely locked at all times.

Don’t leave keys on the inside of door locks, under mats or anywhere else an intruder may easily find them.

Don’t keep house keys and car keys on the same key ring.

Avoid keeping large amounts of cash in the house.

Security mark your property with a UV marker pen. You can use this pen to place an invisible imprint of your postcode and house number on your possessions.

Don’t leave valuables in sight of windows.

Ensure your sheds and any outbuildings are secure. Think about installing a shed alarm.

For more information on Home Safety visit:

