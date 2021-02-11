COCO Chocolatier is moving from Portobello to Port Edgar Marina where they will install a new manufacturing facility and visitor centre in a 10,000 square feet warehouse.

Hoping to open in summer 2021 at South Queensferry the new factory will sit next to marina shop Beacon, Scott’s restaurant and the watersport centre which is the largest in Scotland.

The previous occupier Shapes has now moved out and the warehouse is being fitted specially for COCO Chocolatier with offices and production areas.

Calum Haggerty took over the chocolate company in 2013, nine years after it was first established with ethical chocolate from Colombia. The team now visits Colombia each year to meet the cocoa bean farmers and ensure the chocolate continues to be produced responsibly.

The chocolate is produced in a variety of bars with their distinctive modern packaging designed in collaboration with artists around the world.

director Calum Haggerty said: “We’ve been steadily growing for the past seven years and we have now reached a point where we have outgrown our current facilities in Portobello. We have been searching for a new home for the past year, and we were thrilled to find Port Edgar Marina.

“We chose Port Edgar because it’s already a popular destination, and has useful transport links. But also, we fell in love with the beautiful views and the community spirit of our soon to be neighbouring businesses. The first times we visited the location we all got a very positive feeling and realised this was a place where we could soon feel at home.

“We are determined to create the perfect visitor experience of our chocolate factory, which is why we decided to do significant work to the buildings we are taking over. This is a huge project for us, and we all feel very passionate about it. We can’t wait to move there in 2021″.

The marina was established by Lothian Regional Council and has been transformed since 2014 when Russell and Cara Aitken took it over.

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar, said: “We’re delighted to welcome COCO Chocolatier to the Port Edgar family. Their plans for the chocolate factory and the visitor centre look very exciting and we can’t wait for their doors to open later in the year.”

