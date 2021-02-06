To wow your loved one this Valentine’s Day order in afternoon tea.

This one from the lovely people at Grassmarket Community Project will have twice the impact. You will feel the love, and enjoy the delicious food, but so will the charity which looks after its community of people who need both sanctuary and support.

Order here and enjoy Afternoon Tea for two next weekend.

Freshly Cut Finger Sandwiches

Plain & Fruit Scones with Jam & Cream

An assortment of Cakes & Pastries (4/5 per person)

A selection of Teas from Brodies of Edinburgh

A Bouquet of Valentines Balloons

Handmade Chocolate Lollipops from Grace Chocolates

Local Delivery included – Edinburgh Area. Please add in on the notes on which day you would like delivery or to collect – either Saturday 13th February between 1pm-4pm or Sunday 14th February between 1pm- 4pm.

With all their various activities Grassmarket mentor, educate and support people who need employment, to develop their skills and improve their health and wellbeing. They have a café which serves the best homemade soup, an events and catering side, furniture making and tartan textiles at the centre on Candlemaker Row. They also usually run the café at the Church of Scotland HQ on George Street and caternfor the people working at St James Quarter.

They have volunteers who work alongside their vulnerable members and help them find confidence through experience.

