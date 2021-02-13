St James Quarter the biggest development in the city will have job opportunities for 3,000 roles as it opens later this year and continues to grow.

In the first phase, FUSE – the recruitment service specialising in hospitality and retail positions set up in a new initiative – is offering roles for all kinds of staff.

FUSE is described as a “world-class retail and hospitality academy setting new standards for skills, training, recruitment and career support in Edinburgh”. It is recruiting now for retail and restaurant management to security, customer service and cleaning staff. The businesses which will be taking space in St James Quarter include names like Bonnie & Wild, Miele, Croma Vigilant and ABM. FUSE will support those who get jobs afterwards with training and accredited qualifications, as well as networking opportunities.

Rochelle Burgess at St James Quarter said: “The upcoming St James Quarter opening is a catalyst for a new era in Edinburgh providing jobs, building careers, and creating opportunities for people to develop and grow.

The team at St James Quarter is passionate about doing our part to support and bolster the local community and we’re proud to be able to bring so many exciting career opportunities to Scotland – especially during what has been such a tough time for the people at the heart of the retail and hospitality industries.”

Calum Nicol, FUSE Manager, added: “At FUSE, we’re committed to providing a leading service for both employers and employees – helping to match recruits with the needs of employers. Our diverse and experienced team allows us to stay at the forefront of recruitment needs, with our in-depth knowledge of all sectors placing the most suitable candidates in the most suitable positions.

“After such a difficult period for these industries, FUSE hopes to be a beacon of hope for those seeking employment and career opportunities at such a challenging time.”

St James Quarter is set to open the first phase of its retail, dining and leisure elements in Spring 2021.

St James Quarter is Edinburgh’s largest development in a generation. A new 1.7 million sq ft masterplan in urban placemaking. Comprising 850,000 sq ft of retail space, St James Quarter will complement the luxury shopping offer of neighbouring retailer Harvey Nichols, which anchors the premium shopping street of Multrees Walk. Completing the city centre’s retail circuit, it will also be home to John Lewis, Everyman Cinema, an enticing mix of new restaurants, cafés and bars; Scotland’s first W Hotel – W Edinburgh – which includes 244 stylish guestrooms, a destination bar, outdoor terrace, signature restaurant, chef’s table, and an AWAY® Spa; luxury aparthotel brand Roomzzz, comprising 75-rooms; and 152 apartments by Native Land; in addition to delivering nine new public squares and 1,600 car parking spaces.

