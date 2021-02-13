The weather this past week has been very cold, with significant snowfall even in the city centre. It will continue to be the same according to the Met Office forecast for at least the next couple of days.

Of course this allows us to take photos of Edinburgh looking just a little different from usual.

Anna Mulry (4) enjoying her first sledging experience, having recently returned from Australia. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Anna Mulry (4) enjoying her first sledging experience, having recently returned from Australia. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Sledging at Bruntsfield Links. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Anna Mulry (4) enjoying her first sledging experience, having recently returned from Australia. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Making our way through winter. The scene in my local woods in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com



There could be some more snow on Sunday with milder weather to look forward to by the middle of the week.

Like this: Like Loading...