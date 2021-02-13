The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 13 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 59,817. More people were vaccinated by 8.30am on Friday which so far is the highest daily figure of 64,881.
As at 7 February 2021, 8,726 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.