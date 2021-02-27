Now that the better weather is on the approach, and with the need to continue to meet people outside even when restrictions are relaxed, you may be thinking about some new garden furniture.

Aldi tell us they have the answer to all your garden and we think they appear to be well-priced. But these items are only available online and on one day only. So set your alarm for Sunday morning if this is what you really need.





Online shoppers have another chance to buy the Hanging Egg Chair (£149.99) to give their garden a retro, upgrade. Aldi says these get snapped up quickly – so if you miss your chance to buy one this time, you can simply sign up on Aldi’s website and receive a notification when they go on sale again.

Fire up the Dual Fuel BBQ (£149.99). It’s the best of both worlds, giving cooks the option of a gas burner for convenience, or charcoal grilling for a real BBQ flavour. It is equipped with a powder-coated steel frame for durability, wheels for easy movement and spice box, to make creating delicious dishes easier than ever.

Complete the look and create a serene space for relaxation with the Three-Piece Rattan Effect Bistro Set (£149.99), featuring a steel frame and cushions, giving the family a comfortable place to enjoy some drinks, rest or eat in style and outdoors. The set is easy to store as the table can be placed inside the chairs. To go with a variety of colour schemes, there is light grey rattan with anthracite cushions, anthracite rattan with light grey cushions, or light grey rattan with cream cushions.

Available online-only from 8am, on 28 February.









Like this: Like Loading...