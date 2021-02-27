Hibs’ highly rated left-back Josh Doig admits he was ‘nowhere near’ the players he is today when Hearts released him.

The youngster has been a revelation since returning from a loan deal at Queen’s Park and Hibs have rewarding him by extending his deal until summer 2025.

Hibs' left-back, Josh Doig, brings the ball upfield.

He has secured the left-back position from Lewis Stevenson who has to settle for a place on the bench for the majority of the season and his performances have already caught the attention of top English sides including Arsenal and Manchester City.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s game against Motherwell, Doig said: “Being released was a big knock, but coming to Hibs helped my confidence so much.

“I was nowhere near the player I am now at 15 or 16 when I got released. I was tall, lanky and playing centre midfield.

“I didn’t know what to do, but I fell back into centre-half and found my comfort a wee bit. Obviously I’ve now fallen into left-back and left wing-back, so it’s good to run about with my head down.

“Football is an absolute rollercoaster, it’s madness and I can’t thank them enough for hauling me back up.

“I fell back in love with the game, because when I was released, it was a hard time for me and my family – looking for jobs and for what to do.

Head coach Jack Ross added: “He is a first-team player on merit and I think he will continue to be so.

“We run away with ourselves when young players make a great impression. but undoubtedly he has the mindset and the temperament. If he can get to the level of those guys, it would be outstanding, but it’s not a pipe dream for him to have those ambitions.”

