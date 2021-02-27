Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 15-year-old girl from Bathgate.

Demi Lee Middleton was last seen around 4.30pm on Thursday 25th February 2021 in the Old Deans Road area, heading towards the town centre.

She’s described as around 5ft 6 inches tall, slight build, with light brown shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a short olive green jacket, black leggings, white trainers and a brown satchel style handbag.

Constable Craig Lochrie from Police Scotland said: “We’re worried about Demi Lee and want to know she is safe and well.

We are appealing to anyone who has seen, or has information about where she might be, to contact us via 101 quoting incident number 0025 of 26 February 2021.”

