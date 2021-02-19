Police are appealing for information following a series of incidents which are believed to be linked and took place last night in Livingston.

Around 6.25 pm two men threatened two male road workers, aged 35 and 53 years, with a bottle and knives in Manitoba Avenue, Livingston. No one was physically injured.

Around 6.45 pm an 18-year-old man was assaulted by two men at the under pass, Dedridge East Road, Livingston, near to the Bank of Scotland. The injured man was punched and kicked and had property stolen during the assault. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at St John’s Hospital, Livingston. An 18- year-old woman was also threatened during this incident although not physically injured.

Around 8.35 pm a disturbance occurred outside the Minerva chip shop, Kingsport Avenue, Howden, Livingston resulting in a man (unknown age) being assaulted by two men.

Police believe that the same men could be responsible for all three incidents and they are described as:

Suspect 1: – white, 6ft 2, mid 20’s, slim build with dark hair wearing a grey tracksuit.

Suspect 2: – white, 5ft 4 – 5ft 5, early 20’s and slim build wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie at Livingston CID said: “Our enquiries so far lead us to believe that the same two men may be are responsible for all three incidents.

“We would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed any of the incidents taking place or anyone who may have been in the vicinity and perhaps saw the two men hanging about.

“If anyone was driving past the areas at the relevant times, can you please check your dash cam footage as you may have captured the suspects unknowingly?

“Anyone with any information that could assist our enquiries should contact police at Livingston via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 2778 of 18 February, 2021.”

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

