Hibs youngster Jamie Gullan has joined Raith Rovers on loan until the end of the current SPFL Championship season.

In 32 appearances (23 of them starts) in his previous stints at Stark’s Park Gullan scored 10-goals.

He first signed for the Rovers on loan on 28th February 2019 (a deadline day signing) for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

He returned to Stark’s Park on August 22nd 2019 on loan until January 11th 2020 before returning to Hibs and featuring regularly in first team squads.

Manager John McGlynn commented “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie Gullan back to the club. Jamie was a very popular member of the team in the first half of last season and was our top league goal scorer. There is no doubt Jamie has gained even more experience by playing in Hibs first team, which we hope will benefit us going forward.

I would like to thank Graeme Mathie and everyone at Hibs for allowing Jamie to return till the end of the season”

The 21 year old has been with Hibs since 2014 after starting in the Hearts youth system, and scored one of the goals in the Final as Hibs beat Aberdeen to with the 2017–18 Scottish Youth Cup final. He has also spent time on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers and Queens Park earlier in his career.

Meanwhile Stevie Mallan completed his loan move to Turkish Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the summer with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Kevin Nisbet will stay at Hibs after the club turned down big money bid from Birmingham City.

