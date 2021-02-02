Former Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has joined Aberdeen on loan from Swiss Super League side, St Gallen, pending international clearance and could make his debut at Easter Road on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who is Swiss/Albanian, began his professional career at Swiss side Grasshoppers and represented Switzerland at Under 21 level, before joining Scottish Premiership side Hibs on loan in 2018.

After a successful loan spell Neil Lennon signed Kamberi who produced several fine performances in the green and white but angered Hibs’ fans when he described a loan deal at Ibrox as a ‘dream move.’

He retuned to Switzerland in the summer.

Commenting on the signing, Manager Derek McInnes was delighted to add a third striker to his squad on deadline day. “I’m pleased again to further enhance our attacking options. Florian has shown his quality in our league over a period of time and again, once we knew there was an opportunity to get him, we pursued it quite vigorously.

“He seems enthusiastic to be here. He has got undoubted quality, experience in this league and we’re hopeful that will help him settle quicker. I’m positive he can have an impact between now and the end of the season.”

Kamberi will be subject to a work permit process and subsequently, will be unavailable for ‘Dons match against Livingston tonight.

