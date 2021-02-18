The council planning committee approved the New Town Quarter development at the former RBS site on Dundas Street and Fettes Row yesterday by seven votes to four.

The plans for a hotel, 350 houses and offices were approved subject to conditions imposed about height, and the requirement for affordable housing.

There will be a 116 room hotel on Dundas Street as well as new public areas. Following much public comment and four public consultations the developers say they are very pleased to work towards an amended plan which will meet the council’s requirements.

Ross McNulty, Development Director of Ediston commented on behalf of Ediston and Orion Capital regarding the successful outcome of the Development Management Committee on the New Town Quarter, saying “We’re obviously delighted that the Council has approved the largest brownfield development in the city centre for many years. We are now looking forward to working with the Council on the forthcoming amending application for the Dundas Street block, which we intend to submit in the near future.

The New Town Quarter will make a huge contribution to the economic recovery in the city centre and in the wider Edinburgh area. We’re keen to progress the development as quickly as possible with a view to delivering a new community that will become one of the best places to live and work, in one of the finest cities in the world. We’re determined that the New Town Quarter will create a lasting and positive legacy for the local community and the City of Edinburgh.”

RBS Building, Dundas Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...