Creative pupils at Cramond Primary school in Edinburgh are being given the opportunity to see their dream bedroom become a reality, thanks to a project with a major housebuilder.

Eileen Kesson, interior designer at Envision, is partnering with Cramond Primary for a design competition which will see children in P7 create their ultimate bedroom, complete with a budget, their choice of materials, and a floorplan.

Eileen, a renowned designer with more than 20 years’ experience, will give the children a full overview and brief on Monday with a mood board to be created and presented later in the month.

Coordinated by CALA Homes, Eileen and Principal

Teacher at Cramond Primary School, Yasmeen Naeem, the winning project will form

the design for a bedroom at the new showhome at CALA’s Cammo Meadows.

Yasmeen Naeem said: “This is a fantastic experience for our pupils to enhance their design and artistic skills – the children are all already very excited for their presentation from Eileen and

can’t wait to get started.

“Not only is it an excellent project for bringing out some creative ideas, having a proper project with a timescale and budget is hugely beneficial and gives pupils a flavour of real-life work.

“We’re sure this will be one of our most popular projects – it’s something different and engaging, making it ideal for remote learning.”

The lucky winner will get to visit their real-life dream bedroom at the showhome, located minutes from Cramond Primary, later this year when the showhome has been designed and furnished.

Eileen Kesson said: “I’ll be setting out a

real-life scenario and portrait of a family for the pupils to use to create

their ideal bedroom.

“With many children learning from home, it’s important that their bedrooms are their own, separate space with areas to play, learn and sleep so I’m looking forward to seeing what the pupils come up with.”

This is the second bedroom design competition of its kind that CALA has organised, the first being with West Barns Primary School in Dunbar in 2018, where P6 and P7 students designed a bedroom in a showhome at its nearby Castle Bay development.

Cammo Meadows is the housebuilder’s latest development of detached family homes in Edinburgh. The first phase of the development includes a collection of five-bedroom detached homes, with terraced homes and apartments to be built in later phases.

Neighbouring the Cammo Estate, the development is located minutes from Cramond Primary School and is surrounded by 23 acres of green outdoor space, a wildflower meadow, and new woodland to be created as

part of the build.

Built in 1975, Cramond Primary School is a non-denominational school which serves Cramond and the surrounding areas of northwest Edinburgh. The school has more than 400 pupils, and is part of the Royal High School cluster.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/cammo-meadows/

Like this: Like Loading...