Eddie’s is already an institution on Roseneath Street, and now the institution is moving into Montagu Terrace in Goldenacre.

Adrian and Lewis of Signage were busy putting the finishing touches to the new signage.

Adrian Dempsey of Signage installing the new sign at Eddie’s Seafood Market. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Lewis Dargento installing the sign at Eddie’s Seafood Market. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Campbell Mickel, Michelin-Bib awarded chef and owner of Merienda Restaurant in Stockbridge and Executive Chef Cuisine Catering, together with his wife Giselle acquired the business in Marchmont in November 2020. On Tuesday North Pier is opening its doors.

All of Eddie’s Seafood treats such as Sashimi-grade Tuna Fish and Salmon, the best of Wild Scottish Shellfish and Seafood are all going to be available.

Signage – local Edinburgh Company installing the sign at Eddie’s Seafood Market. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

