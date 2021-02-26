The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport Jeane Freeman and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch at St Andrew’s House.
The statistics in Scotland as at 26 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 26,949.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said that for Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, priority groups will be based on age in descending order. They explained that the most important factor in making this most beneficial to public health is to roll the vaccine programme out as quickly as possible. So after the vaccine has been given to those in Priority Groups 1 to 9 the next group will be those aged 40 to 49 and then in decades in descending order. It is thought best to use age rather than occupation as it would make it more complicated to organise.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 Chair for JCVI, said: “Vaccinations stop people from dying and the current strategy is to prioritise those who are more likely to have severe outcomes and die from COVID-19.
“The evidence is clear that the risk of hospitalisation and death increases with age. The vaccination programme is a huge success and continuing the age-based rollout will provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time, including to those in occupations at a higher risk of exposure.”
Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at Public Health England (PHE), said: “Delivering a vaccination programme on this scale is incredibly complex and the JCVI’s advice will help us continue protecting individuals from the risk of hospitalisation at pace.
“The age-based approach will ensure more people are protected more quickly. It is crucial that those at higher risk – including men and BAME communities – are encouraged to take the vaccine, and that local health systems are fully engaged and reaching out to underserved communities to ensure they can access the vaccine.”
As at 21 February 2021, 9,347 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. Of that number 290 were registered in the last week which is a decrease of 35 on the previous week.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|26 February 2021
|581
|105
|3.3%
|27
|7,111
|80
|924
|200,987
|1,542,929
|26,949
|65,340
|25 February 2021
|769
|141
|24,589
|3.7%
|31
|7,084
|89
|967
|200,406
|1,515,980
|27,903
|56,661
|24 February 2021
|798
|133
|23,519
|3.9%
|47
|7,053
|93
|1,018
|199,637
|1,488,077
|29,754
|50,121
|23 February 2021
|655
|123
|16,031
|4.8%
|56
|7,006
|93
|1,076
|198,839
|1,465,241
|19,793
|43,203
|22 February 2021
|715
|140
|12,359
|6.6%
|0
|6,950
|99
|1,141
|198,184
|1,445,488
|13,546
|37,342
|21 February 2021
|827
|178
|17,955
|5.5%
|5
|6,950
|99
|1,132
|197,469
|1,431,942
|19,299
|35,479
|20 February 2021
|803
|172
|19,882
|4.6%
|29
|6,945
|102
|1,154
|196,642
|1,412,643
|26,491
|33,473
|19 February 2021
|885
|163
|4.4%
|31
|6,916
|98
|1,222
|195,839
|1,386,152
|31,186
|18 February 2021
|685
|120
|21,280
|3.8%
|57
|6,885
|95
|1,261
|194,954
|1,354,966
|34,892
|24,169
|17 February 2021
|1,121
|181
|24,343
|5.2%
|64
|6,828
|99
|1,317
|194,269
|1,320,074
|32,070
|20,409
|16 February 2021
|773
|139
|14,568
|6.0%
|49
|6,764
|100
|1,383
|193,148
|1,288,004
|32,814
|17,137
|15 February 2021
|559
|112
|7.0%
|0
|6,715
|102
|1,428
|192,375
|1,255,190
|31,416
|14 February 2021
|903
|176
|13,808
|7.3%
|4
|6,715
|104
|1,442
|191,816
|1,223,774
|50,329
|14,281
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.