The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

The statistics in Scotland as at 26 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 26,949.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said that for Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, priority groups will be based on age in descending order. They explained that the most important factor in making this most beneficial to public health is to roll the vaccine programme out as quickly as possible. So after the vaccine has been given to those in Priority Groups 1 to 9 the next group will be those aged 40 to 49 and then in decades in descending order. It is thought best to use age rather than occupation as it would make it more complicated to organise.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 Chair for JCVI, said: “Vaccinations stop people from dying and the current strategy is to prioritise those who are more likely to have severe outcomes and die from COVID-19.

“The evidence is clear that the risk of hospitalisation and death increases with age. The vaccination programme is a huge success and continuing the age-based rollout will provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time, including to those in occupations at a higher risk of exposure.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at Public Health England (PHE), said: “Delivering a vaccination programme on this scale is incredibly complex and the JCVI’s advice will help us continue protecting individuals from the risk of hospitalisation at pace.

“The age-based approach will ensure more people are protected more quickly. It is crucial that those at higher risk – including men and BAME communities – are encouraged to take the vaccine, and that local health systems are fully engaged and reaching out to underserved communities to ensure they can access the vaccine.”

As at 21 February 2021, 9,347 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. Of that number 290 were registered in the last week which is a decrease of 35 on the previous week.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 26 February 2021 581 105 3.3% 27 7,111 80 924 200,987 1,542,929 26,949 65,340 25 February 2021 769 141 24,589 3.7% 31 7,084 89 967 200,406 1,515,980 27,903 56,661 24 February 2021 798 133 23,519 3.9% 47 7,053 93 1,018 199,637 1,488,077 29,754 50,121 23 February 2021 655 123 16,031 4.8% 56 7,006 93 1,076 198,839 1,465,241 19,793 43,203 22 February 2021 715 140 12,359 6.6% 0 6,950 99 1,141 198,184 1,445,488 13,546 37,342 21 February 2021 827 178 17,955 5.5% 5 6,950 99 1,132 197,469 1,431,942 19,299 35,479 20 February 2021 803 172 19,882 4.6% 29 6,945 102 1,154 196,642 1,412,643 26,491 33,473 19 February 2021 885 163 4.4% 31 6,916 98 1,222 195,839 1,386,152 31,186 18 February 2021 685 120 21,280 3.8% 57 6,885 95 1,261 194,954 1,354,966 34,892 24,169 17 February 2021 1,121 181 24,343 5.2% 64 6,828 99 1,317 194,269 1,320,074 32,070 20,409 16 February 2021 773 139 14,568 6.0% 49 6,764 100 1,383 193,148 1,288,004 32,814 17,137 15 February 2021 559 112 7.0% 0 6,715 102 1,428 192,375 1,255,190 31,416 14 February 2021 903 176 13,808 7.3% 4 6,715 104 1,442 191,816 1,223,774 50,329 14,281 13 February 2021 908 103 22,259 4.9% 45 6,711 110 1,449 190,913 1,173,445 59,817 14,009 12 February 2021 830 100 5.2% 67 6,666 115 1,472 190,005 1,113,628 64,881 11 February 2021 830 81 24,121 4.0% 48 6,599 109 1,499 189,175 1,048,747 63,178 13,195 10 February 2021 803 109 19,469 4.8% 50 6,551 113 1,542 188,345 985,569 57,447 12,866 9 February 2021 822 3,302 7.2% 58 112 1,618 187,542 928,122 61,299 8 February 2021 928 121 18,946 6.6% 5 6,443 108 1,672 186,720 866,823 27,557 7 February 2021 584 72 9,479 6.9% 7 6,438 108 1,710 185,792 839,266 52,799 10,582 6 February 2021 895 133 17,940 5.9% 48 6,431 117 1,728 185,208 786,427 43,915 10,332 5 February 2021 895 103 21,943 4.9% 61 6,383 123 1,794 184,313 742,512 48,165 9,529 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 3 February 2021 978 82 22,807 5.1% 88 6,269 128 1,871 182,269 649,262 38,484 8,758 2 February 2021 758 63 12,731 7.4% 69 6,181 143 1,939 181,291 610,778 34,881 1 February 2021 848 111 24,346 9.5% 6 6,112 143 1,958 180,533 575,897 9,628 31 January 2021 1,003 121 14,163 8.1% 6 6,106 143 1,941 179,685 566,269 Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases

since mid December 2020 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

International travellers Everyone who arrives directly in Scotland by air from outside the Common Travel Area (the CTA, comprising United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands) must: provide a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel

before departure for arrivals from Monday 15 February, book and pay for managed isolation in a quarantine hotel for at least 10 days from arrival. This applies to arrivals from all countries outside the CTA and includes British citizens. Book your managed isolation using this booking portal. If you are experiencing any difficulty booking through the booking portal, please ring +44 1274 726424. complete an online passenger locator form before travelling, and provide contact details, travel details and the address of their final destination. You will need to enter the booking reference for your managed isolation package.

be tested on day of 2 and 8 during of your 10 day quarantine

follow the national rules on Coronavirus in Scotland



Stay At Home Guidance To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible. Shop on-line or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. To minimise the risk of spread of Coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.

for healthcare, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

services provided to victims (such as victims of crime),

social-care services,

accessing day care centres,

services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions,

services provided to victims (including victims of crime),

asylum and immigration services and interviews,

waste or recycling services,

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person

to provide or receive emergency assistance.

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.

to visit a person in an extended household.

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.

for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.

local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.

to donate blood.

for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.



Meeting Outdoors You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.

The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.



