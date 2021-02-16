The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister.
The statistics in Scotland as at 16 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 32,814. The number of vaccinations is expected to decrease for a time owing to a dip in supply.
The First Minister will announce later the timetable for children returning to school in a phased manner. P1-P3 pupils are expected to return on Monday 22 February along with some older pupils in primary school and also some of the secondary pupils who require to undertake practical work for assessments.
Monday was the first day of new rules on international travellers from outside the UK and the Common Travel area who will now be expected to book into managed isolation in hotels in Scotland. Anyone who arrives in England and travels on to Scotland will be expected to self-isolate but will not have to book into a quarantine hotel. This rule caught out the father and daughter who were widely hailed by papers yesterday as the first people to have to go into quarantine. They had travelled from New York, first arriving in Dublin, and then flying on to Edinburgh Airport just after the new rules come into effect. The father, Chun Wong, who had already have the Covid-19 vaccine as a healthcare worker, and his eight-year-old daughter, Kiernan, had gone straight to a quarantine hotel near the airport.
But by today it emerged that they did not need to stay in the quarantine hotel. There is a loophole meaning that there was no need for them to enter managed quarantine. They will now be able to self-quarantine at home in Fife where they will be reunited with Kiernan’s mum and Mr Wong’s wife, Danielle today. The couple have been apart for about sixteen months.
The Scottish Government continues to try to persuade the UK Government to increase the rules which they have also put in place as these do not align in all four home nations. You will find the rules below and on the Scottish Government website.
There will be a coronavirus statement to parliament later this afternoon by the First Minister which will probably lay out plans for schools opening up for Primary 1 to Primary 3 pupils gradually from 22 February.
As at 7 February 2021, 8,726 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|16 February 2021
|773
|139
|14,568
|6.0%
|49
|6,764
|100
|1,383
|193,148
|1,288,004
|32,814
|17,137
|15 February 2021
|559
|112
|7.0%
|0
|6,715
|102
|1,428
|192,375
|1,255,190
|31,416
|14 February 2021
|903
|176
|13,808
|7.3%
|4
|6,715
|104
|1,442
|191,816
|1,223,774
|50,329
|14,281
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.