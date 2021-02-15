The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 15 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 31,416. This includes 53% of 65 to 69-year-olds and 85% of those in the 70 to 74 age bracket.
The First Minister explains that the daily figures may only be around 30,000 this week owing to a dip in vaccine supply, but she expects that rate to increase from next week. Today is the first day of new rules on international travellers from outside the UK and the Common Travel area who will now be expected to book into managed isolation in hotels in Scotland. Anyone who arrives in England and travels on to Scotland will be expected to self-isolate but will not have to book into a quarantine hotel. The Scottish Government continues to try to persuade the UK Government to increase the rules which they have also put in place as these do not align in all four home nations. You will find the rules below and on the Scottish Government website.
There will be a coronavirus statement to parliament tomorrow which will probably lay out plans for schools opening up for Primary 1 to Primary 3 pupils gradually from 22 February.
As at 7 February 2021, 8,726 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|15 February 2021
|559
|112
|7.0%
|0
|6,715
|102
|1,428
|192,375
|1,255,190
|31,416
|14 February 2021
|903
|176
|13,808
|7.3%
|4
|6,715
|104
|1,442
|191,816
|1,223,774
|50,329
|14,281
|13 February 2021
|908
|103
|22,259
|4.9%
|45
|6,711
|110
|1,449
|190,913
|1,173,445
|59,817
|14,009
|12 February 2021
|830
|100
|5.2%
|67
|6,666
|115
|1,472
|190,005
|1,113,628
|64,881
|11 February 2021
|830
|81
|24,121
|4.0%
|48
|6,599
|109
|1,499
|189,175
|1,048,747
|63,178
|13,195
|10 February 2021
|803
|109
|19,469
|4.8%
|50
|6,551
|113
|1,542
|188,345
|985,569
|57,447
|12,866
|9 February 2021
|822
|3,302
|7.2%
|58
|112
|1,618
|187,542
|928,122
|61,299
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|18,946
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|24,346
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.