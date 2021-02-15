Police in Haddington have issued a warning to members of the public after a quantity of prescribed medication was lost somewhere between the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh and Aberlady.

The medication is a 250ml bottle of Oramorph and a Fentanyl patch.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Both items have been described by medical staff as very dangerous to members of the public who have not been prescribed it.

Anyone who comes across the medication should contact police in Haddington via 101 quoting incident number 3055 of 14 February, 2021.

