The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 1 February 2021 are shown below as confirmed by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the daily media briefing when she was joined by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.
The mass vaccination centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) opened its doors today and has capacity to vaccinate 21,000 people a week.
The First Minister highlights there will be no briefing on Tuesday but she will update parliament at just after 2.00pm. The statement will include steps the government wants to take to ease out of lockdown at a later stage. She said that the lockdown is working and we need to take some encouragement from that, but that cases are still too high. She also said she will update parliament tomorrow on the government’s intentions on supervised quarantine in Scotland – which will in some cases be different from England and will give an update on the vaccination programme.
Ms Sturgeon said: “Even with the vaccine programme there is still more that we need to do. We need to stop strains coming in to the country.”
At today’s date 98% of those living in older care homes and 88% of the staff working there have been vaccinated. 80% of those over 80 who are living in the community have been vaccinated and the First Minister says the programme is on track. The vaccination is not effective until about two weeks after the person receives it, so she reminds everyone about FACTs.
At 24 January, according to National Records of Scotland 7,902 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to weekly statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575897
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.