The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The statistics in Scotland as at 8 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 27,557.
It is not immediately clear to us why the numbers of people receiving the vaccine should decrease at weekends, although Sunday’s figure is a massive increase on last weekend. It is however a decrease on the figure for Saturday as you can see below.
The First Minister says the news about the vaccination programme is “extremely encouraging” and she welcomes that the programme has picked up the pace “which we always said it would do”. She reminds everyone that 99.6% of residents in older care homes have been vaccinated which exceeds all of the government’s expectations on the uptake of vaccination.
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader, Willie Rennie, claims that The Scottish Government’s sluggish rollout of the life saving vaccine has improved but the gap with England is still huge. He alleges that Scotland should have vaccinated almost 1 million people by now but is still 148,594 shy of that number. 987,860 should have been vaccinated if Scotland had vaccinated at the same rate as England but only 839,266 have been vaccinated according to Sunday’s figures.
Mr Rennie said: “It is good news that Scotland’s rollout is slowly picking up pace but the First Minister should cut the boasting about record daily figures when Scotland is still way behind England.
“Every day and every vaccine counts as the longer people are left unprotected the greater the exposure to risk and the longer it will take to defeat the virus. Almost a million people should have been vaccinated by now but we are way off that number because of the sluggish start to the rollout here.”
As at 31 January, 8,347 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|8 February 2021
|928
|121
|6.6%
|5
|6,443
|108
|1,672
|186,720
|866,823
|27,557
|7 February 2021
|584
|72
|9,479
|6.9%
|7
|6,438
|108
|1,710
|185,792
|839,266
|52,799
|10,582
|6 February 2021
|895
|133
|17,940
|5.9%
|48
|6,431
|117
|1,728
|185,208
|786,427
|43,915
|10,332
|5 February 2021
|895
|103
|21,943
|4.9%
|61
|6,383
|123
|1,794
|184,313
|742,512
|48,165
|9,529
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.