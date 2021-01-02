Police are appealing for information after two motorbikes were stolen from Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston.

The bikes were stolen during break-ins to business units in Muir Place between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, 30 December, 2020.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow of Livingston CID said : “Two KTM 450 SX-F motorbikes were stolen worth a five figure sum. One motorbike is orange and grey with the lettering ‘LAURIS’ on the front and side. The second motorbike is orange with ‘METAL MULISHA’ and ‘ROCKSTAR ENERGY’ stickers on the front and side.

“It is believed that a white van may have been used to carry one of the motorbikes away from the business units and the other being pushed away.

“Enquiries into this incident are currently ongoing. However, if anyone was in the area around the time of this incident and saw anything that may assist this investigation we are keen for them to get in contact as soon as possible.

“I would also urge anyone who has seen motorbikes matching the description or has noticed them being advertised for sale, or has any information about the location of the bikes to make us aware.

“Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2772 of Wednesday 30th of December 2020, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...