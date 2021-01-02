Hibs face on-form Livingston at Easter Road this afternoon with Ofir Marciano, Jamie Murphy and Stevie Mallan in contention to return to the squad after injury but Kyle Magennis, Sean Mackie and Scott Allan remain on the sidelines.

Season ticket holders and Hibs TV international subscribers can watch the game on Hibs TV but there is also a Pay Per View offering for other supporters – or Livingston fans looking to follow the fortunes of their own side.

Priced at £15, fans can sign up until the last minute before the 3pm kick-off.

Click here to secure your PPV pass.

Season ticket holders will have access to a live stream of all home league matches via Hibs Pass.

Premiership action means the return of The Match from 2.30pm with all the best Hibs-tinted coverage ahead of the big game.

Presenter David Tanner will be joined in the studio by former Hibs striker Garry O’Connor and Sporting Director Graeme Mathie – while Cliff Pike and Tam McManus are on hand to talk you through the game.

Tickets are priced at £2 for the Happy Hibee draw – in association with St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies Ltd – with the proceeds split evenly between the club and lucky winner.

Click here to buy your Happy Hibee tickets now.

