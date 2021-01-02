Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was struck by a number of vehicles on the M8 at Blackburn.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway around 2.45am on Friday, 1 January, 2021, and the 44-year-old man died at the scene.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 11am.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped us so far with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and I am appealing to anyone else who may have seen this incident to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a white coloured car seen at the time of the collision and anyone else who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1066 of Friday, 1 January, 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...