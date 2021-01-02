A police investigation is ongoing after a car crashed into a building at Stenhouse Cross, close to the junction of Stenhouse Drive and Stevenson Drive on Hogmanay.

Police and firefighters attended the incident but the driver and other occupants had left the scene and enquiries are continuing to trace them.

Residents shared images on social media and it appeared that airbags had been deployed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received reports that a car had collided into a property on Stevenson Drive, Edinburgh, around 9.40pm on Thursday, 31 December 2020.

“Officers attended, nobody was injured and enquiries are ongoing to trace those who were in the car.”

