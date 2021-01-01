Police officers dispersed several hundred people who had gathered at Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill last night to see in the new year despite government warnings to stay away.

No one involved was reported to have been arrested and everyone left peacefully after advice from officers.

Calton Hill. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were aware of gatherings at Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill around midnight on Hogmanay.

“Officers safely engaged with those in attendance and explained the current government regulations resulting in the groups dispersing without incident.”

