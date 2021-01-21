Edinburgh’s support group, Monarchs 100, are planning a second online auction following the success of the one held last summer which raised around £4,000.



The first stage is to ask anyone to donate anything they feel would be suitable for the event. Email either info@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk or mike.hunter@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk



Scott Wilson will host and his Monarchs 100 colleague Derek Wilkinson will be involved again. No date has been selected yet.



A spokesman said: “For our first auction in June, we had some spectacular items. For example, Ronnie Anderson offered a car, and collector David MacDonald donated some of his magnificent collection of speedway magazines.”



