Tommy Sheppard MP for Edinburgh East is the SNP House of Lords spokesperson, and he has aired his view on the growth of the House of Lords in the last decade.

The House of Lords has now grown to accommodate around 800 peers – and Sheppard says that ‘only communist China has a larger unelected legislative body’. There have been 364 peerages granted in the last decade – the list of those conferred in 2020 is below.

Mr Sheppard has called for an urgent review into the so-called “honours-for-chums” that he says “threatens the credibility of our democracy”. He claims that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has handed out around 170 peerages to fellow Tory politicians and advisers.

Tommy Sheppard said: “These Lords are unelected and unaccountable. It is an affront to our democracy that the Tories have been allowed to stuff the House of Lords with their party chums, election losing has-beens and Whitehall cronies. 

“In a year when many working families have faced job losses and financial insecurities, it is sickening that Boris Johnson has chosen to dish out so many of these £300-a-day jobs-for- life to the likes of Ruth Davidson, and even his own brother, Jo Johnson. 

“There’s growing anger amongst voters and allowing this kind of Westminster sleaze to continue any longer threatens the credibility of our democracy. 

“It’s time to pull the brakes on this gravy train and urgently review this honours for chums scandal. 

“The sooner this undemocratic, out-of-touch institution is abolished – and replaced with an elected chamber – the better.” 

2020 PEERAGES PARTY AFFILIATION
Nicola Ann Morgan Conservative 
Frank Zacarias Robin Goldmsith Conservative 
Robert John Reed Crossbench 
Gerlad Edgar Grimstone Conservative 
Stephen John Greenhalgh Conservative 
David Frost Conservative 
Mark Sedwill Conservative 
Nicholas Herbert Conservative 
Edward VaizeyConservative 
James Wharton Conservative 
Ian Austin Labour / Non-affiliated
Helena Morrisey 
Kathryn Sloane Clark Labour 
Ken Clarke Conservative 
Gisela Stuart Labour / Non-affiliated
Lorraine FullbrookConservative 
Aamer SarfrazConservative 
Patrick McLoughlinConservative 
Susan Hayman Labour 
Daniel MoylanConservative 
Ian Botham Crossbench 
Prem Sikka Labour 
Frank Field Labour / Non-affiliated
Claie Regina Fox Brexit Party / Non-affiliated 
Catharine HoeyLabour / Non-affiliated
Veronica WadleyConservative 
Andrew Sharpe Conservative 
John Lancaster Conservative 
Neil Mendoza Conservative 
Charles Moore Non-affiliated 
Michael Spencer Conservative 
Brinley Davies Labour 
Nigel Dodds DUP 
Nemat Shafik Crossbench 
Philip Hammond Conservative 
Joseph Edmund Johnson Conservative 
Louise Casey Crossbench 
Anthony WoodleyLabour 
Henry Bellingham Conservative 
Edward Udney-Lister Conservative 
Keith Stewart Conservative 
Evgeny Lebedev Crossbench 
Sir Richard Benyon Conservative 
Peter Cruddas Conservative 
Dame Jacqueline Foster Conservative 
Stephanie Fraser Conservative
Dean Godson Conservative
Daniel Hannan Conservative
Syed Kamall Conservative
Judith Blake Labour
Jennifer Chapman Labour
Vernon Coaker Labour
Wajid Khan Labour
Gillian Merron Labour
Terence Etherton Crossbench 
Simon McDonald Crossbench 
Andrew Parker Crossbench 
Rt Revd. And Rt Hon Dr John Sentamu Crossbench 

