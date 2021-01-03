Tommy Sheppard MP for Edinburgh East is the SNP House of Lords spokesperson, and he has aired his view on the growth of the House of Lords in the last decade.

The House of Lords has now grown to accommodate around 800 peers – and Sheppard says that ‘only communist China has a larger unelected legislative body’. There have been 364 peerages granted in the last decade – the list of those conferred in 2020 is below.

Mr Sheppard has called for an urgent review into the so-called “honours-for-chums” that he says “threatens the credibility of our democracy”. He claims that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has handed out around 170 peerages to fellow Tory politicians and advisers.

Tommy Sheppard said: “These Lords are unelected and unaccountable. It is an affront to our democracy that the Tories have been allowed to stuff the House of Lords with their party chums, election losing has-beens and Whitehall cronies.

“In a year when many working families have faced job losses and financial insecurities, it is sickening that Boris Johnson has chosen to dish out so many of these £300-a-day jobs-for- life to the likes of Ruth Davidson, and even his own brother, Jo Johnson.

“There’s growing anger amongst voters and allowing this kind of Westminster sleaze to continue any longer threatens the credibility of our democracy.

“It’s time to pull the brakes on this gravy train and urgently review this honours for chums scandal.

“The sooner this undemocratic, out-of-touch institution is abolished – and replaced with an elected chamber – the better.”

2020 PEERAGES PARTY AFFILIATION Nicola Ann Morgan Conservative Frank Zacarias Robin Goldmsith Conservative Robert John Reed Crossbench Gerlad Edgar Grimstone Conservative Stephen John Greenhalgh Conservative David Frost Conservative Mark Sedwill Conservative Nicholas Herbert Conservative Edward Vaizey Conservative James Wharton Conservative Ian Austin Labour / Non-affiliated Helena Morrisey Kathryn Sloane Clark Labour Ken Clarke Conservative Gisela Stuart Labour / Non-affiliated Lorraine Fullbrook Conservative Aamer Sarfraz Conservative Patrick McLoughlin Conservative Susan Hayman Labour Daniel Moylan Conservative Ian Botham Crossbench Prem Sikka Labour Frank Field Labour / Non-affiliated Claie Regina Fox Brexit Party / Non-affiliated Catharine Hoey Labour / Non-affiliated Veronica Wadley Conservative Andrew Sharpe Conservative John Lancaster Conservative Neil Mendoza Conservative Charles Moore Non-affiliated Michael Spencer Conservative Brinley Davies Labour Nigel Dodds DUP Nemat Shafik Crossbench Philip Hammond Conservative Joseph Edmund Johnson Conservative Louise Casey Crossbench Anthony Woodley Labour Henry Bellingham Conservative Edward Udney-Lister Conservative Keith Stewart Conservative Evgeny Lebedev Crossbench Sir Richard Benyon Conservative Peter Cruddas Conservative Dame Jacqueline Foster Conservative Stephanie Fraser Conservative Dean Godson Conservative Daniel Hannan Conservative Syed Kamall Conservative Judith Blake Labour Jennifer Chapman Labour Vernon Coaker Labour Wajid Khan Labour Gillian Merron Labour Terence Etherton Crossbench Simon McDonald Crossbench Andrew Parker Crossbench Rt Revd. And Rt Hon Dr John Sentamu Crossbench

