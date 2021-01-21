Police are appealing for information following a hit and run crash where a pedestrian struck by a silver VW vehicle being driven on the A701 near Gowkley Moss roundabout around 2.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A 55-year-old man sustained serious but not life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Constable Kevin Liddell of Dalkeith Road Policing said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace the vehicle involved.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1700 of Tuesday, 19 January, 2021.”

