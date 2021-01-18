Martyn Evans has been appointed Chair of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

The SPA board member and former Chief Executive of Carnegie UK Trust will begin his new role on 1 February 2021. Mr Evans was also Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice Scotland for five years.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am delighted to appoint Martyn Evans to the Chair of the SPA. This is one of the most important roles in Scottish public life, supporting and scrutinising Police Scotland, and Martyn will bring his considerable expertise to ensure that the SPA continues to undertake this important function. Having served as a board member for the last two years he has a very good in-depth understanding of policing in Scotland and I am confident he will bring dynamic leadership as Chair, maintaining good working relationships with the wide range of organisations with an interest in policing.

“This is a time of unprecedented change. COVID-19, the single greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes, has had a profound impact on our whole way of life. In this space, the role of policing has never been more important, as a key frontline service in the drive to keep the people of Scotland safe.

“I am also hugely grateful to David Crichton, the outgoing Interim Chair, for his continued dedication and progress in delivering positive changes over this past year, leading the SPA in the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Martyn Evans said: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues within the Authority and Police Scotland to build on what has already been achieved and to help address the undoubted challenges and opportunities ahead. Policing is a vital public service and all police services across the UK face ever changing demands in a rapidly changing world. The Authority will support, promote and review the work of Police Scotland and make its contribution to further improve public confidence and understanding of the effectiveness and efficiency of the second largest police organisation in the UK.”

The appointment will be for four years at a daily remuneration of £530 per day. The Chair is expected to work part-time 15 days per month.

