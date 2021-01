Photographer Greg Macvean took these lovely shots of two swimmers who broke through the ice at Threipmuir Reservoir to get some exercise in the freezing waters.

We all need to get out and have some daily exercise but this is perhaps just too much for some of us.

Brrrr!

Pic Greg Macvean 08/01/2021 Swimmers Helen Palmer (left) and Ruth Bradford (right) use a hammer to smash the ice on a frozen Threipmuir Reservoir in Edinburgh so they can get into the water for a dip as the temperature drops to -4 degrees

