To celebrate a new book about wild swimming, swim fans were encouraged to give their costumes a creepy makeover for a ‘Spooktacular Swim’ at Portobello Beach on Halloween.

The focus for the book is placed on sustainability, responsible tourism and community building across Scotland and showcases over a hundred of the most invigorating and rewarding wild swim spots around the country.

Scottish authors Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland

Published by Black & White Publishing, The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland £14.99 was published on 26 October and The Art of Wild Swimming England and Wales will be published on 11 November. Both are available for purchase at all good bookshops.

