Police are urging members of the public to stay at home and not attend a planned demonstration at the Scottish Parliament.

An event is scheduled to take place on Monday, 11 January, however, under the current Level 4 restrictions, such gatherings are not permitted and anyone wishing to demonstrate is urged to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent David Robertson from Edinburgh Police Division said: “We understand people want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and peacefully.

“The Scottish Government regulations are clear that no marches or parades are allowed due to the restrictions in place.

“Static demonstrations can take place if Scottish Government guidance is followed in local authority areas under Level 0-3 restrictions.

“They are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions and we will continue to police these using the 4Es approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place.

“Our response will be measured and appropriate and we will use enforcement as a last resort where required.”

