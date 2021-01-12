Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross believes that it was important that his team took a share of the points against Celtic last night after three successive defeats as it ‘stopped the bleeding’ and he is now looking forward to the remainder of the season.

Hibs looked to be leaving Glasgow with nothing to show for their efforts after going behind to a David Turnbull free-kick with seven minutes remaining but his players showed tremendous character to equalise in time added on.

Hibs' Head coach, Jack Ross.

Hibs now face Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Saturday before facing St Johnstone in the Betfred League Cup semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle Ross said: “It was a strange one because we had so much going on in the lead up to the game and I think the game itself was reflective of that. We lacked a little bit of rhythm but I think given how the last couple of weeks have went for us, it’s been a sore couple of weeks for the players and human nature dictates that they have taken a little bit of a dent in confidence so I think it was important for us to have taken something from tonight.

“I don’t think it would have been deserved if we had taken nothing from the game. I don’t think we were at our best but equally we deserved to take something which we did in the end.

“We’ve had a good season to date. In the last couple of games we have not been at our best and been a little bit ragged. Whatever game we played tonight would have been an opportunity to regain that bit of discipline off the ball and I think we did that in the main but you have to balance that out with being a threat in forward areas so I understand the difficulties for the players to get it right especially when they are a little bit tentative in terms of how things have been recently but I thought the application tonight was good. I thought their character to come back and get something from the game having conceded late on was good.

“I think for us it was important that we stopped the bleeding and I think we have done that tonight and I think we can now look forward to what we have got ahead of us in the coming weeks.”

