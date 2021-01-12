Police are appealing for information after a deer had to be euthanised following an attack by a German Shephard dog near Hillend.

On the morning of Saturday 9th January 2021 police received a report of a dog at large in a field with sheep, adjacent to Biggar Road, near to Hillend, which had attacked a deer.

The owner of the sheep who was tending to them at the time approached the area where the dog was, at which time the dog started running towards them before changing direction and running off.

As a result of the attack the deer had to be euthanised. The owner of the sheep and the sheep were uninjured.

The dog, which was unaccompanied is described a large, long haired German Shephard, golden and brown in colour with black ears.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information regarding the incident or dog or for the dog owner themselves to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0931 of 09/01/2021.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers

Like this: Like Loading...