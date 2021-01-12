Police are continuing enquiries into a robbery which happened on Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, where a taxi driver was assaulted and his taxi stolen in West Pilton Grove in Edinburgh.

The 39-year-old taxi driver was driving along West Pilton Grove around 2.40pm when he had to stop his car due to a number of youths throwing stones at it.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

On stopping and getting out of his car he was attacked by around six or seven youths and assaulted.

One of the youths then drove off in his taxi, a grey coloured Mercedes car which has the registration number WP14ZRY.

As yet the car has not been recovered.

Two of youths involved are described as being (1) male, white, 16/17 years, 5’8” tall, medium build with light brown short hair.

He was wearing a brown/yellow jacket and black tracksuit bottoms. He spoke with a local accent.

(2) Male, white, medium build, dark curly hair, wearing a black tracksuit.

The other youths are only described as being male, in the 16 to 17 years age range and were wearing dark coloured clothing. As a result of the attack the victim received a number of bruises to his face and body.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker of Edinburgh Division’s CID said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this robbery, or who may have any information which might assist us in this investigation to call us on the 101 number, giving the reference number 1841 of 29 December 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...