‘Art lifts the Spirit’ is a new, virtual presentation for aspiring artists and anyone interested in art by Emma Louise Grady (ELG) – the new, young, award winning Glasgow artist – at the Upright Gallery, Edinburgh from 22 January 2021.

ELG was asked to speak to new and aspiring artists by graphic designer and galley owner Ian Farmer with the aim to lift people’s spirits during the second lockdown in the heart of winter.

She will speak about her beginnings as an artist, her experience of art school and how she developed and continues to create her unique style.

The award winning ELG

She will also will give an insight into her inspirations, the John Kinross scholarship as an artist in Florence and her RSA exhibit and future plans.

ELG says about her work, “This is a difficult time and as an artist I am experiencing the same worries as everyone else. To have the opportunity to lift spirits through my art and inspire others to express themselves through art is an exciting honour”.

Her work continues to be exhibited at galleries including the SKT Gallery, ‘Re-start the Planet’; Interactions of Colour’ at the Royal Glasgow Institute; the ‘Flow’ exhibition at Visual Arts Scotland; and the ‘Resonant Strangers’ online exhibition.

Her 1st Art Newsletter to keep fans, supporters and art lovers involved in her work during the Christmas and winter period is now available.

Emma Louise can be contacted directly –

Email: emmalouise7766@gmail.com

Website: www.emmalouisegradyart.com

Instagram: @emmalouisegradyart

