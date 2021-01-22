Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27 January 2021, and The City of Edinburgh Libraries have issued a calendar of events which you can join or take part in.

Community and School librarians have posted to their online followers and pupils the online Photography competition Light up the darkness from Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. All the best photos will be shown online.

18 – 29 January 2021 Lighting up the Darkness

The Library Service has adapted the photography project to run from 18 -29 Jan to allowing them to grow their own photography collection called Edinburgh Collected. This will gather some extraordinary memories and photographs for the Archive collection, which will be able to share for many years to come. Click here for the Tales of One City page.

27 January Bosnia and beyond

HMD 2021 – Bosnia and beyond: in conversation with Denis Rutovitz and Jeanne Bell, co-founders of Edinburgh Direct Aid. Carol Marr, Library Development Leader will host a pre-recorded event discussing EDA’s work as a grass roots charity based in Edinburgh. This includes work in Bosnia, Denis and Jeanne’s own personal involvement, the role and commitment of volunteers and about EDA’s work today in Lebanon working with Syrian Refugees. Click here for more information.

27 January 2021 Reading Ceremony

Join the city’s Librarians for a one off book meet involving a Reading Ceremony beginning at 7.00pm, and ending with a minute’s silence to remember and the lighting of a candle in your window.

HMD Trust Website

7 – 8pm, participants will gather (in spirit) to remember those who were murdered for who they were: in the Holocaust, during Nazi Persecution and in the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The UK Ceremony will be open to everyone and HMD are hoping that as many people as possible will watch and engage with the event.

You can register to watch the ceremony using this link.

Wreaths laid for Holocaust Memorial Day 2020

