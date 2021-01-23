A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of vehicle related crimes in Livingston.

A number of cars in the Dedridge and Murieston areas of the town were broken into on the morning of Tuesday, 19 January.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Officers issued the following appeal “If you have any information on the incidents, then please call officers at Livingston Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 0377 of Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.”

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 25 January.

Officers would like to thank the victims and members of the public who have assisted with this investigation.

