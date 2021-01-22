The SPFL has begun a consultation with all 42 clubs on the introduction of concussion substitutes for the remainder of the current season.

All clubs have been asked to provide their views as to whether they would support concussion substitutes being trialled in SPFL League and Play-Off matches.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: DundeeÕs Shaun Byrne fouls HibsÕ forward, Martin Boyle, to prevent him from breaking through the visitorÕs defence. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The move comes following an announcement by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), stating competition organisers could begin trials of the use of concussion substitutes this season.

An SPFL rule change allowing concussion substitutes would require 75% in favour in each of the three voting categories (Premiership, Championship, and League 1 / League 2). Clubs have been asked to respond with their views by February 1st.

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster said: “Clearly this is a very important issue and one that Scottish football has led on. We are keen to get input on it from our member clubs as soon as possible.

“The Scottish FA has already indicated its intention to introduce the concussion substitute trial in the Scottish Cup at the earliest possible opportunity and we will be liaising closely with them, and with Dr John MacLean, once our clubs have responded with their views.”

Like this: Like Loading...