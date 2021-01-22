Pensioners at a local care home are set to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet virtually with food and song thanks to dedicated care staff and the latest technology.

Staff at Cramond Residence have pulled out all the stops to create a virtual Burns Night to ensure residents do not miss out on celebrating the occasion with fellow friends at the home.

Lockdown restrictions and the current strain of Covid-19 led to Cramond Residence utilising its self-contained, small-group living units, which were built into the architectural designs, to help with infection control.

It means that while the residents at the 74-room care home remain separated by the 9 houses, they’ll be able to celebrate as one through video conferencing set up in each house. Every house has a comfy lounge with a private television for use

by the small group of residents in it.

James McDiarmid, Lifestyle Coordinator at the 74-room care home, will pre-record an address to the haggis which will be shared and watched via a virtual link, before residents get a chance to raise a dram to the bard and catch up with their friends shielding at other parts of the home.

James said: “We are looking to make the best out of this situation and our home is really lucky to be able to continue facilitating the Burns Night celebration, as every resident has access to a tablet or television.

“The virtual Burns Night will offer something different for our residents and it is a wonderful safe way to bring everyone together.

“Staff at the home have had to think outside the box to make sure resident continue to have rich, stimulating group

experiences and everyone has worked really hard to adapt the activities to a virtual setting.

“The staff are looking forward to the celebration just as much as the residents, I’m sure it will be a good laugh – especially

since I’m kicking off the night with the address.”

Residents will celebrate the day with a poetry group discussion and a presentation of the history of Burns Night.

Every year Scots across the world celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns, with Haggis, Irn Bru and Whisky normally consumed.

Cramond Residence’s catering team will serve the classic Burns Night menu with residents tucking into a starter of cook a leekie soup, followed by a main of haggis, neeps and tatties and for dessert it is cranachan or even a “wee dram”.

James added: “Events like these give the residents the chance to do something outside of their normal routine and everyone usually enjoys celebrating the patriotic event, albeit this year might be a bit different.

“We can’t wait to welcome family and friends back into the home to enjoy these events with our residents when it is safe to do so”.

Throughout lockdown the care home staff have been working with residents to help them become more comfortable with technology. Residents were encouraged to chat with loved ones over Skype and other video platforms, this has branched into individuals learning how to use an app called Pl@ntNet to identify what flowers are in the garden.

Cramond Residence is a purpose-built care combining five-star accommodation with outstanding clinical standards – with

places available from £1850 per week.

