Hibs have been assured by the SPFL that any Covid 19 issues that may arise from fulfilling tonight’s fixture against Celtic will be taken into account, and the Betfred Cup semi-final against St Johnstone postponed if required.

Following today’s announcement that 16 players and staff members of Celtic were being forced to isolate, Hibs asked for an additional round of ‘on the day’ Covid 19 testing of Celtic players to provide an extra measure of assurance but this was refused.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/11/2020. Hibs play host to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

A club statement published on the official website read: “Hibernian FC today reiterated it would do everything possible to ensure it meets its duty of care to all players and staff ahead of tonight’s fixture at Celtic Park.

“The club had asked the SPFL and Celtic to carry out an additional round of ‘on the day’ Covid 19 testing of Celtic players to provide an extra measure of assurance. We regarded this as a reasonable request – given the incubation period of the virus – but, unfortunately, our request was refused. The request followed 16 members of staff and players at Celtic being told to self-isolate on their return from an overseas training camp to Dubai after a positive result for one player, Christopher Julien, who is long-term injured and whom we wish a speedy recovery.

“The SPFL made clear that not fulfilling the fixture would have severe consequences for Hibernian. The club also notes that we are being asked to fulfil this fixture less than two weeks from our Betfred Cup semi-final. We have been assured by the SPFL that any Covid 19 issues that may arise from fulfilling this fixture will be taken into account, and the semi-final postponed if required.”

Like this: Like Loading...