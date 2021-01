Meerkats made of papier-mâché have appeared on Leith Links which photographer Ian Jacobs caught on camera earlier today.

It is a bit of a mystery still as to why they are there… so if you know then could you perhaps enlighten us?

We wonder if perhaps they are there to keep an eye on whoever has been moving the Covid-19 barriers to allow cars into a road space reserved for those on wheels or Shanks’s pony on Links Gardens?

Leith Links, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20210111Leith Links MeerkatsCredit: Ian Jacobs

