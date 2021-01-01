As we have no fireworks or Midnight Moment this year to watch and ooh and ahh at, our photos are from previous years.

We wish you and yours a very Happy New Year.

For some this can be a lonely moment, but this year at least you can be assured that you are not missing out on a big party as these are all a thing of the past. If you are still up in a few hours then you can watch the festivities in Times Square in New York – where they have gone ahead but without an audience. The webcast will be streamed free for anyone to watch on Facebook Live video at facebook.com/timessquarenyc

Wherever you are stay safe and take care of each other.

Edinburgh Castle Fireworks Hogmanay 2018 Photo Martin McAdam

