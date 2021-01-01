In an unprecedented year Police Scotland’s officers have been working 24/7 to #KeepPeopleSafe.

Here’s a round-up of 2020

Police checking car speeds

615 new officers joined Police Scotland as well as many new police puppies and horses

Control rooms received over 600,000 999 calls and over 2 million 101 calls

Officers carried out 294 domestic abuse investigations.

Special Constables volunteered over 65,000 hours of their time

Officers seized millions of pounds worth of drugs

They engaged with, explained and educated the public on #Coronavirus regulations and stood together with our communities to thank our key workers

A spokesperson said: “From all of us at Police Scotland, we wish you a very happy and safe new year!”

