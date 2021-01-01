Wave goodbye to 2020 and start the new year healthier and stronger with a little help from your friends and Edinburgh Leisure.

New members joining from 1-31 January 2021, will get one month free.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, joining is a little different from before, with new memberships available to buy online.

Ally Strachan, Fitness Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure explained: “At a time when it has never been more important to take care of your physical and mental health, Edinburgh Leisure remain committed to helping and supporting everyone to be active.

“Rather than focusing on getting fit or losing weight – resolutions that often go out of the window by the end of the first week – turn this around and focus on the mental wellbeing and the feelgood factor you often get after exercising, meaning that exercise is no longer a chore but a pleasure.

“And while Covid-19 restrictions mean you can’t necessarily workout with a friend, you can still motivate one another, with the added incentive of earning some extra cash by referring a friend.”

Different levels of membership are available including full fitness, gym/swim/fitness class memberships and climbing.

Ally Strachan continues: “With one world-class climbing centre, eight swimming pools, eleven state of the art gyms across the various centres, Edinburgh Leisure is the biggest club in town, offering so much choice and variety. There is something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter. There’s also Aquafit, fitness and gym-based classes, which will resume as soon as Scottish Government advice allows.”

For further information visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

