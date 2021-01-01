Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir has created a new fundraiser called DoddieAID (Doddie’s Active Inter-District challenge) which will run between January 1 and February 6.

It will invite people throughout the country to join in a range of activities to help raise money for MND research.

Five district teams – Edinburgh, the South, Glasgow, North and Midlands, and Scottish Exiles – will log a range of exercise throughout January to build up their miles before an inter-district champion is crowned.

All forms of exercise – running, jogging, walking or skiing – can be logged using the trac4good app.

If you want to join the Auld Reekie team? If so you need to be able to answer these questions.

Do you live in Edinburgh or the Lothians? Do you ever eat Walkers shortbread from a tin bought on the Royal Mile?

Have you taken a train to Waverley or watched a game at Murrayfield or skied at Hillend?

If the answer to any of the above is yes, you are eligible to join Davy and the Edinburgh squad.

Sign up here

Donate to get your Edinburgh headband.

Upload the Trac4good app onto your phone.

Set yourself and your friends a distance challenge for the 5 weeks.

Start logging miles for your District on the app, and tell your friends and family about it!

DoddieAID is a way for us all to do our little bit to help him in his quest to find better treatments for this awful condition, and Doddie being Doddie, we hope it is going to be a lot of fun.

For more information, and to join DoddieAID visit: doddieaid.com

